Growing concerns about COVID-19 prompted another flurry of cancellations and related announcements late Sunday night and Monday.
They include:
Dubuque County
- E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque is closed until April 14.
- Two more upcoming events at Five Flags Center in Dubuque have been postponed — Community Wellness Expo, set for Saturday, March 21, and “Peppa Pig Live,” set for April 8. A third event — “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” on April 11 — has been canceled.
- Heritage Works is postponing all public events until further notice.
- The Dubuque Welcome Center at 280 Main St. is closed until further notice.
- St. Mark Youth Enrichment announced that all before- and after-school programs are canceled until further notice.
- University of Dubuque announced that Piano Fondue dueling pianos, set for Friday, March 20, and Jackson Katz’s presentation, “Culture of Respect: Ending Campus Sexual Violence,” on March 25 have been postponed.
- Dubuque Area Congregations United canceled its March 24 meeting.
- Dubuque Symphony Orchestra postponed its “Classics 4: Captivating Concerti” concerts on March 28 and 29.
- The Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Women’s Night has been rescheduled from March 25 to
- May 20.
- Asbury (Iowa) Skate Night, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.
- The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, Iowa, is closed.
- National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, Iowa, will be closed until March 31.
- All Hills & Dales Lifetime Center events in Dubuque have been postponed until Monday, April 13. All other Hills & Dales events and activities not taking place at the center will continue as scheduled.
- Dubuque Chorale canceled its March 28 concert, “To Heaven and Bach.”
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA remains open, but it has suspended all of its programs, classes and events.
Elsewhere in IowaRegional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, has canceled a range of upcoming events and classes. Updates can be found at regmedctr.org.
- Jackson County (Iowa) Fairgrounds has canceled bingo for the rest of March.
- Marquette-McGregor Chamber of Commerce is postponing its dinner theater performance “1896 Flood of North McGregor,” set for March 27.
- The 39th annual Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Luncheon, set for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.
- Manchester (Iowa) Public Library is closed until further notice.
- Main Street Elkader announced that all St. Patrick’s Day events today in Elkader, Iowa, have been canceled.
- All programs are canceled at Elkader (Iowa) Public Library until further notice.
- Marquette (Iowa) City Hall is closed to the public until further notice, though staff will continue to work.
- Maquoketa (Iowa) Public Library is closed until further notice.
- The Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce office will be open by appointment only until further notice.
- Inmate visitation has been suspended at the Jackson County (Iowa) Jail in Maquoketa.
- Guttenberg (Iowa) Fire Department is postponing its annual dance to Oct. 3.
- McGregor (Iowa) Public Library is closed until further notice.
- The Delaware County (Iowa) Nature Center is closed and all programming is canceled until further notice.
- Clayton County closed a wide range of county offices, including the treasurer’s office, with driver’s license services suspended; the law enforcement center, including the suspense of inmate visitation, work release and gun permits; and Osborne Nature Center, with all conservation programs and events canceled unless otherwise noted.
Illinois
- East Dubuque City Hall is closed through April 1.
- Galena (Ill.) Public Library is closed through March 30.
- League of Women Voters of Jo Daviess County announced that the Sunday, March 22, program “100 Years of Suffrage” has been canceled.
- The Galena (Ill.) & U.S. Grant Museum will be closed starting on Tuesday until further notice. Events set for March 22 and April 5, 8, 17 to 19 and 22 to 23 have been canceled. The Wine Portfolio Tasting has been rescheduled from May 16 to July 18.
- East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library will be closed from Wednesday, March 18, to March 31.
- The City of Galena, Ill., will close its public buildings, including City Hall, to the public starting Wednesday, March 18.
Wisconsin
- Cassville (Wis.) Cub Scouts Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 4 has been canceled.
- Eckstein Memorial Library in Cassville, Wis., remains open, but all programming is canceled through April 5.
- Village of Hazel Green, Wis., offices are closed to the public. A dropbox in the vestibule can be used for payments and summer recreation forms. Questions: 608-854-2953.
- Platteville (Wis.) Police Department announced that its officers would handle “most non-emergency calls for service by telephone.” Call 608-348-2313 to report such problems rather than coming to the Police Department in person, as the front lobby will be closed. The Police Department will continue to serve the community around the clock.
- Platteville (Wis.) Public Library is closed until further notice.
- The City of Prairie du Chien, Wis., has suspended all programs through its Park and Recreation Department, canceled “any large events utilizing city buildings” and closed the public library until further notice.
- The Village of Cassville (Wis.) Clerk’s Office will be closed from Thursday, March 19, to April 5.
- Shake Rag Alley in Mineral Point, Wis., canceled Winter Writers Reading Series events on Wednesdays, March 18 and 25, as well as the Women’s Art Party this Wednesday. The April 25 keynote address with Claudia Rankine is canceled.
- Nine upcoming events at Sinsinawa Mound in Sinsinawa, Wis., have been canceled, including Nutura Divina on Thursday, March 19, and the March 28 handbell concert. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit sinsinawa.org.
The Grant County Jail in Lancaster, Wis., has suspended visitation of inmates and all outside programming for at least two weeks.