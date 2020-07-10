CASCADE, Iowa — The 2020 Cascade Hometown Days celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Organizers announced the move Thursday morning, saying it was with “heavy hearts that we bring you a tough announcement.” The event was scheduled for Aug. 14 to 16.
“This was not a decision that we made lightly and (we) have spent hours discussing how we could fulfill our mission of bringing people together while providing a safe atmosphere for them to enjoy our community,” the announcement stated. “Unfortunately, due to the current social-distancing guidelines, we do not feel like a normal Hometown Days is possible.”
The 2021 event is slated for Aug. 20 to 22.