Public health officials say confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise among children in Dubuque County, a development that comes as thousands of them are preparing to return to school.
Less than 50 people younger than 18 in the county had been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of July 8, at which time 755 cases had been confirmed in the county. As of Tuesday — about five weeks later — that number had climbed to more than 140 children and maybe as high as 160.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said most of these cases have not been particularly serious, and she noted that there have been no COVID-19-related deaths in that age group statewide.
“We know that the children are less likely to have severe symptoms or cases, but when they do go in the hospital, they end up being pretty sick,” she said.
However, she also said children typically are “very effective vectors in spreading disease,” though officials still are learning about how common it is for infected children to spread the coronavirus.
“The fact that they have not always developed social etiquette, sneeze and cough etiquette, the fact that they normally have colds and runny noses anyway, and the amount of touch and physical interaction they have with other children and adults — that all makes them a serious potential spreader of a virus,” Corrigan said.
Dubuque and Western Dubuque school board members this week approved delaying the start of their respective school years to Aug. 24, more than a week later than previously planned.
District leaders said the later start dates are needed to adequately plan for how they and local health officials will respond to COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 9% of confirmed cases in the county to date were children, compared to 50% of cases in the 18-to-40 age group; 24% in the 41-60 group; 14% in 61-80; and 3% among people older than 80.
Stacey Killian, executive director of Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, said the Iowa Department of Public Health does not allow her organization to share details about where or how children are contracting COVID-19, but there have been a wide range of circumstances.
“In general, we are seeing positive cases in many different realms throughout the community, whether it is family exposures, child care or recreation,” she wrote in an email.
Killian also said the ages of youths who test positive for COVID-19 are extremely varied.
The recent increase in cases among children comes after an earlier surge in confirmed cases among adults ages 18 to 40.
Public health officials had been warily watching that group as infections climbed when social distancing restrictions loosened and businesses reopened, worried those infected would spread the virus to other demographics.
“The concern is, because that 18-40 age group is really active in the community — whether they’re in college, they’re in community college, they often have multiple jobs, they often have young children — this very active age group will continue to spread into other age groups as they’re out into the community,” Corrigan said. “They are in the community interacting with more people.”
Corrigan said the growth in cases among youth is evidence that their fears are coming to pass.
“That’s all the more reason we don’t want (young adults) to take unnecessary trips and want them to wear masks and social distance,” she said.