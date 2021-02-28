Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Saturday’s developments included:
- No new deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.5%, while Clayton County was at 1.5%; Delaware County, 1.1%; Jackson County, 3.1%; and Jones County, 2.3%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The figures as of Thursday afternoon showed that 11 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized was one Jackson County resident. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were in the hospital at that time.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa had 414 additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday. That increased the to-date total to 336,007. A total of 5,470 related deaths also had been reported, an increase of seven from 5 p.m. Friday.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday statewide, 344,579 residents had received one dose of vaccine, while 169,617 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, 689 additional cases were confirmed statewide Saturday, pushing the total to 563,496. There were 13 additional related deaths reported, so that toll rose to 6,412.
- Also statewide, 418,740 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Saturday, while 469,944 were fully vaccinated.
- In Illinois, 1,780 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 1,185,447. There were 34 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 20,494.
Statewide, 1,081,848 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Friday, while 772,410 were fully vaccinated.