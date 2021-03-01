Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:

  • No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
  • In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.5%; while Clayton County was at 1.5%; Delaware County, 1.2%; Jackson County, 3%; and Jones County, 2.3%.
  • A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday, March 5, at Pearson Hall in Maquoketa, 1212 E. Quarry St. Appointments for a first dose are available for individuals 65 and older and can be scheduled by logging onto osterhausrx.com, clicking on “COVID-19 Information” and completing the online form; calling the Maquoketa Public Library at 563-652-3874 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., today through Thursday, March 4; or calling the SHIIP office at 563-652-4000 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today through Thursday, March 4.
  • Iowa did not provide new county-
  • level hospitalization data Sunday. The figures as of Thursday afternoon showed that 11 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized was one Jackson County resident. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were in the hospital then.
  • As of 5 p.m. Sunday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
  • Statewide, Iowa reported 324 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 336,331. The state reported one additional related death, so the toll rose to 5,471.
  • As of 5 p.m. Sunday statewide, 347,401 residents had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 178,875 were fully vaccinated.
  • Wisconsin reported 464 additional statewide cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, raising the state’s total to 563,960. There were no additional deaths reported, so the toll remained at 6,412.
  • Wisconsin also reported 901,237 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 15.5% of the state’s population.

Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,249 cases, increasing the total to 1,186,696. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,516.

