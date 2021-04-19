More than 31,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Sunday shows that 31,527 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 422 from Saturday.
Iowa vaccination data was not updated as of 3 p.m. Monday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 44,759 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 93 from Saturday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Sunday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,460 who have received at least one dose (increase of five from Saturday); 5,306 fully vaccinated (increase of 32)
- Delaware County residents: 6,486 who have received at least one dose (increase of 24); 4,740 fully vaccinated (increase of 66)
- Jackson County residents: 7,318 who have received at least one dose (increase of 19); 5,309 fully vaccinated (increase of 103)
- Jones County residents: 7,896 who have received at least one dose (increase of 20); 5,674 fully vaccinated (increase of 27)
State public health officials reported today that as of Sunday, 882,783 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,265,280 had received at least one dose so far.