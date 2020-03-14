GREEN BAY, Wis. — Years of hard work, hours on end in the gym, and tears of heartbreak were all to reach a culmination this afternoon.
And for the top-seeded Platteville girls basketball team, they were hoping for a joyful celebration as a perfect capper to a perfect season.
But an unprecedented pandemic threw the Hillmen a cruel curveball.
Late Thursday night, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced it had canceled the winter state tournaments, including the remainder of the girls tournament at the Resch Center despite playing a full slate of games on Thursday. With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out sports nationally on a professional and college level, the WIAA chose to follow suit.
“It felt like we got punched in the face. It really sucked,” said Platteville’s Sami Martin, who is moving on to play at Bradley University on a full-ride scholarship and closed her career as the Hillmen’s all-time leading scorer with 1,553 points. “It’s like our dreams were within reach and they got pulled out from under us.”
While the WIAA was looking out for the safety and health of all involved, that’s not much consolation for the Hillmen (26-0), who close one of the best seasons in program history without the chance to play for a title they earned the opportunity to claim.
In the first game of the tournament, Martin just missed a double-double with game-highs of 17 points and nine rebounds, Becca Hoyer scored 11 points, and Josie Nies and Izzy Carroll added eight points apiece as No. 1 Platteville held off No. 4 seed Arcadia, 48-45, in a state semifinal on Thursday.
“It’s very heartbreaking. We took it very hard as a team,” said Hoyer, who will continue her career this fall at UW-Platteville. “Our team has always said if adversity comes, we can handle it. But that just shattered us (Thursday) night. There are more important things going on in the world right now and dreams just have to wait sometimes.”
Following three straight years of heartbreak in sectionals, the Hillmen finally broke through to the state tournament this season behind five spectacular senior starters. Platteville was hoping to send those seniors out in flawless fashion today in the Division 3 state championship game against second-seeded Wrightstown (25-2), but forces beyond their control denied them the chance.
So instead, the two programs gathered together on Friday at the Resch Center and discussed their seasons, posed for photos and held up their index fingers to declare themselves “co-state champions.”
“Words can’t describe what our program and our girls are going through,” Hillmen coach Mike Foley said. “The toughest thing I ever had to do in my educational or coaching career was telling these girls that the tournament was cancelled. The girls were devastated, but it gives us perspective that there are things out there in life larger than sports. That’s the message our coaching staff conveyed to the kids.”
Platteville’s starting five — Martin, Hoyer, Nies, Carroll and Courtney Budden — have been playing together since the fourth grade, and they vowed since last season ended that suffering the 78-61 loss to Marshall in the sectional final was a feeling they wanted to make sure never happened again.
But they didn’t see this one coming, even with the onslaught of sports getting suspended heading into Thursday.
“It’s obviously extremely hard,” said Nies, who will continue her career this fall at UW-Stevens Point. “We were expecting to play and bring home the gold ball. They literally took that opportunity away from us. This was a once in a lifetime experience and it got taken away.”
The Hillmen lost in sectionals to the eventual state champions three straight years – first to Madison Edgewood, then to Marshall back-to-back seasons. It’s important to understand that journey the players have been on to be able to digest what getting this opportunity taken away means to these players.
“We didn’t know that this was our last game with each other,” Nies said. “That obviously sucks. We wanted one more game to experience, and being together since the fourth grade makes that really heartbreaking.”
The Hillmen prided themselves on the defensive end, and they’d been particularly motivated on that end of the floor after last year’s sectional loss. Platteville allowed only 38 points per game this season, and on 12 occasions the Hillmen held opponents to 35 points or less.
“When we lost the sectional final in Stoughton against Marshall, we made a pact with each other that we need to be stronger defensively, be cohesive and play together as a team,” Foley said. “These girls have stepped up and they’re meeting their goals. I can’t say enough about these kids. They’re a great group of kids and they’re hard workers.”
Wrightstown averaged nearly 80 points per game behind senior Ella Diny. The 5-foot-9 forward averaged 23.2 points per game for the Tigers, who made their fourth state appearance and have never won a state title. Wrightstown made 222 3-pointers on the year, and the game had the makings of a classic championship battle.
“I think we were expecting them to be a bigger threat than most people were,” Hoyer said. “We looked ahead and we liked our chances. With our five on the floor, we can compete with anybody. It would have been an exciting game.”
Platteville reached its second state championship game in as many appearances, and its first since winning the Class B state title in 1984. The players desperately wanted to close out their magical run with a championship, but that result will remain a mystery.
“I’ve been playing with this group since fourth grade, and knowing (Thursday) was my last game with them, it really, really sucks,” Hoyer said. “We’ll never know what would have happened in that game, and that’s going to stay with us for a long time. There’s bigger things in life and life hits you.”
The memories these seniors made together throughout the years will not be lost, even if this final moment stings with an unbearable ache.
“The seniors are my best friends and they always will be,” Martin said. “It’s been an honor to wear a Platteville jersey these last nine years and it’s heartbreaking that we’ll never put it on again. It didn’t end how we wanted.”
While the end result was cruel and swift, that’s not the ultimate takeaway Foley wants from this remarkable Platteville season.
“We told the kids that you’re going to go down in school history 26-0,” he said. “Not many teams in the state can say that. Would we have liked to play in the championship game? You bet we would. The kids don’t have comfort in this conclusion, but the kids fought and handled adversity all year and this will make these 17 girls so much stronger in life and in the future.”