New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday shows that 47,800 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 77 from Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,785 fully vaccinated (increase of 48 from Thursday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,785 fully vaccinated (increase of 41)
- Jackson County residents: 7,826 fully vaccinated (increase of 30)
- Jones County residents: 9,140 fully vaccinated (increase of 113)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 1,367,374 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.