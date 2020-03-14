A local organization seeks more volunteers as it intends to continue serving older residents with its Meals on Wheels and meal site services.
However, more volunteers are needed.
The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging announced that it will not alter its services due to coronavirus concerns.
“With the population we serve, it is critical to continue offering services, particularly a hot, nutritious meal to help keep them as healthy as possible," said CEO Donna Harvey in a press release. "We are currently calling every person we serve throughout our 18-county service area to assess their nutrition needs and to help come up with a contingency plan to get them food, should the need arise.”
The agency's service area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties. Its meal sites includes locations in Elkader, Guttenberg and Monona in Clayton County; in Cascade, Dubuque, Dyersville, Luxemburg and Worthington in Dubuque County; and in Bellevue and Maquoketa in Jackson County.
The release states that the agency delivers more than 1,000 meals per day, thanks to volunteers, but more help is needed.
"With the fears surrounding COVID-19, we are experiencing volunteers not wanting to deliver during this time," the release states. "We are looking for anyone who is willing to assist us in getting these critical meals to homebound individuals."
Those interested should call 1-800-779-8707.