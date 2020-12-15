In Iowa, 1,364 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 258,283.
There were 67 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 3,340.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,501 new cases today, pushing the total to 442,396.
There were 54 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,122.
In Illinois, 7,359 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 117 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 863,477 cases and 14,509 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)