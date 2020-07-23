Thirty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today. The county had no additional deaths, so that toll stands at 24.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,277 as of 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 326, to 18,020, as of 11 a.m., for an 11.6% positivity rate.
Jackson County reported six more positive cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 107. Clayton and Jones counties each reported three additional cases for totals of 66 and 103, respectively. Delaware County ticked up one to 68 positive cases.
None of the counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths.
Statewide, Iowa reported 716 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 40,509.
There have been 436,734 tests completed, an increase of 8,826 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the past 24 hours is 8.1%.
Seven more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 815.