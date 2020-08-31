Nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,031.
The nine positive cases resulted from just 78 tests in the county during that 24-hour period, raising the total number of tests to 24,029. That means the county had a positivity rate of 11.5% in that time span. The county’s overall positivity rate stood at 8.5%.
Delaware County confirmed four additional cases, raising the county’s total to 216.
Jackson County’s total rose by three cases to stand at 208.
Jones County had one additional case, for a total of 170. Clayton County also confirmed an additional case to raise the total to 180.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa reported 64,714 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today, a 24-hour increase of 612 cases.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by three to 1,113.