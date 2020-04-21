Two new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County and one each in Jones and Delaware counties are among 482 confirmed infections announced by State of Iowa officials today.
The cases reported today represent the highest single-day total officials have yet reported, bringing the statewide tally to 3,641. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 83.
Dubuque County now has 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of which resulted in a death, and Jones County now has 16. Delaware County's total number of cases increased to three.
Clayton County has eight confirmed cases and one reported death, while Jackson County has five cases.