PRESTON, Iowa — Easton Valley Community School District has suspended its pickup lunch program while officials re-evaluate its safety.
The district made the announcement in a letter to families that was posted on social media. It states that the program is “on hold for the next few weeks.”
Families in need of food assistance are asked to email any of the district’s teachers, elementary school Principal Patty Schmidt at patty.schmidt@eastonvalleycsd.com, or junior/senior high school Principal Tony Johnson at tony.johnson@eastonvalleycsd.com. They then will coordinate with local agencies to secure assistance.