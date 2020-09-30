Dubuque County public health officials this week released totals of confirmed COVID-19 totals by ZIP code, delivering more localized data that local officials long have asked for.
Those figures, updated as of last Friday, showed that more than 2,200 of about 3,075 confirmed cases in those ZIP codes — or about 72% — were in residents of the Dubuque and Asbury areas.
But Telegraph Herald calculations show that, on a per-capita basis using census population data, several of the smaller cities in the county have had higher cases-per-100,000 people rates than Dubuque.
For nearly a month, Dubuque County health and elected officials have pushed the Iowa Department of Public Health for the authority to share information at the ZIP code level. The state, though, was initially cagey about the potential to identify individuals through the data if it was released improperly.
But, with some caveats, the IDPH said last week the county could release the information — obtained through a new system, accessible only to counties’ health departments. The Dubuque County Board of Health voted to do so, with the approval of County Attorney C.J. May III.
The information as presented at a meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week showed the number of positive cases, from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to Friday.
“It’s just a good awareness,” said Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert on Tuesday. “Hopefully, when people see what the positive case numbers are in their town or near their town or if they’re visiting another town, they will be more aware that ‘It really is in our town. It really is all over Iowa.’ Hopefully, people will be more aware and practice those simple, easy mitigation strategies, like practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when they go out.”
The total number of positive cases, for the most part, follow along with each ZIP code’s population, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.
Dubuque’s most populous ZIP code, 52001, had 1,400 cases. That was followed by the second most, 52002, which also encompasses Asbury and some unincorporated areas, with 418 cases. The third Dubuque zip code, 52003, was next, with 406 cases.
Outside Dubuque, the county’s next largest cities had the next greatest number of positives. Dyersville had 208. Peosta and Centralia, together, had 147.
The 52045 zip code, containing Epworth and Bankston, broke the pattern. The area has a lower population than either Cascade or Farley but had a higher number of cases, with 112.
“All along, we knew COVID was touching every community, that it was in every part of the state,” Lambert said. “So, it didn’t alarm us when we were able to see the numbers.”
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said Tuesday that he was not overly concerned about his city’s position as of now.
“I think the people of Dyersville, including me, have respected this thing but are not mesmerized by it,” he said. “I see a lot less people in church than I expected since we opened back up. I know more people not wanting to go outside than maybe I expected. People are taking it seriously.”
But he said the ZIP-code-level data was good to have.
Epworth Mayor Sandra Gassman, too, thanked the county officials for pushing for the data.
“It’s good to have the information so we know how severe things are in this area,” she said. “Before I checked the Western Dubuque (Community School District) dashboard at least weekly, which helps to know in the area. But, especially, if we can get the number of active cases, we can know better what to do.”
The totals include the entirety of each ZIP code, some of which stretch into neighboring counties as well.
But Lambert said the totals of positive cases in those areas are low enough to not overly skew the county’s counts.
Lambert said the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Command Team plans, for now, to release information from the new system at least weekly. The team, she said, is still learning the system.
“The team is hoping at least once a week that we can get into this program and find some more meaningful data we can share,” she said.
That includes the possibility of removing the recovered positives to show those still active in each area.