In Iowa, there were 1,384 additional COVID-19 cases recorded between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 104,606.

The death toll in Iowa rose by 16, to 1,521 as of 11 a.m. today.

In Wisconsin, 3,861 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 166,186.

There were 21 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,574.

In Illinois, 4,554 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 38 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 336,174 cases and 9,165 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

