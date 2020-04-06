Iowa health officials have issued guidelines for drive-up worship services.
All people attending a drive-up worship service in an enclosed vehicle should remain in that vehicle for the duration of the service, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The guidelines state that “individuals cannot get out of their vehicle during the service for any reason. All vehicle windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops must remain closed during the entire service.”
The guidelines also limit occupancy in a vehicle to no more than 10 people, who are members of the same household who are not sick.
Churches hosting drive-up worship services are instructed to ensure compliance, including using church officials or law enforcement officers.
No food, beverages, communion, or other materials should be distributed before, after, or as part of the service.
Churches are prohibited from collecting financial offerings in person.