A Dubuque health center has been awarded more than $2 million in federal funds that will aid ongoing efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crescent Community Health Center announced it will receive just more than $2.1 million in federal funding.
The award is part of a broader, federal initiative that will distribute $6 billion to health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, according to a press release issued by Crescent. These dollars are tied to the American Rescue Plan Act, an economic stimulus bill signed into law earlier this month.
The funds will help recipients expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations. In addition, the dollars will help health centers provide preventative care and increase operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond.
HRSA will provide funding to nearly 1,400 health centers nationwide starting in April. Iowa’s 14 health centers received a total of $48 million, according to Crescent officials.