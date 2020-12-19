Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were no more COVID-19-related deaths of tri-state area residents reported between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. However, the State of Iowa website was reporting a static statewide death toll of 3,451 from at least 11 a.m. Thursday through Friday evening.
- Another 45 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.2% as of the latter time.
- Dubuque County’s four Iowa neighbors all recorded single-digit increases in total cases — nine for Jackson County, seven each for Jones and Delaware counties, four for Clayton County. Those counties had 14-day positivity rates of: Jackson County, 15.5%; Jones County, 13.9%; Delaware County, 11.2%;and Clayton County, 14.9%.
- State officials released updated hospitalization data as of Thursday, showing: Dubuque County had 27 residents hospitalized, an increase of three since the previous report from Tuesday; Delaware County had four, a decrease of one; Clayton County had three, a decrease of one; Jones County had six, an increase of two; and Jackson County had three, an increase of two.
- Clayton County Emergency Management announced in a Facebook post that the county expects to begin vaccinating health care workers next week. Clayton County Visiting Nurse Association has requested 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The county will receive the Moderna vaccine for healthcare workers at MercyOne Elkader, Guttenberg Municipal Hospital, Cornerstone Family Practice, and Medical Associates-Elkader and Monona. Due to the ultra-cold storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine and the inability for county providers to store at the required temperature, the county will not receive the Pfizer vaccine.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state was reporting outbreaks at seven local long-term-care facilities. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester dropped off the state list.
- The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 25, an increase of two over 24 hours earlier; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 22; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Statewide, there were 2,165 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the state’s total to 264,761.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 11 additional cases had been confirmed in Grant County on Friday. Crawford County had four, Lafayette County three and Iowa County two more cases.
- Statewide, there were 3,235 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 451,676. There were 60 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,315.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 31 new cases Friday.
- Statewide, there were 7,377 new confirmed cases reported Friday, along with 181 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 886,805 cases and 15,015 deaths.