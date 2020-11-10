Three more southwest Wisconsin school districts have announced plans to shift older students to virtual learning.
- The Iowa-Grant High School will pivot to all virtual instruction for the remainder of the week: “We really want to get back to in person instruction next week, but the numbers aren’t looking good. Please consider staying at home and not gathering during this virtual stretch.”
- Shullsburg students in sixth through 12th grades will shift to virtual learning today, and will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16, according to an online announcement. There will be no instruction for these students today. Students in 4-year-old kindergarten through fifth grades will continue in-person instruction unless they are under a mandatory quarantine.
- Patch Grove-based River Ridge School District announced that high school students will switch to virtual learning today. Remote learning will continue through Friday, Nov. 20. There will be no classes today. Students should come to school between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to gather materials. Elementary and middle-school students will continue in-person instruction.
Last week, Mineral Point School District announced it would move to virtual learning, which started Monday and runs through at least Nov. 30; Cassville School District moved the middle school/high school to virtual learning through Monday, Nov. 16; and Boscobel Area Schools announced that Boscobel Middle/High School would switch temporarily to online classes through next Monday.