MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A COVID-19 outbreak in a Delaware County long-term-care center continues to grow.
The state's COVID-19 track website this afternoon listed 47 confirmed cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 14 more than one day earlier.
As of 4:15 p.m., that was the sixth-largest of the 52 long-term-care outbreaks being reported across the state.
Of the 47, 26 people at Good Neighbor Home had recovered already, according to the state.
Messages seeking comment from facility officials were not returned.