Thirteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s total to 12,501.
The county's death toll remained at 199 -- the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Four more Jones County residents were reported in that 24-hour period, so the county's total moved to 2,865. There were three more residents in Delaware County diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising its total to 1,876.
Two more infected residents were reported in Clayton County from 24 hours earlier, increasing the county's total to 1,606. Jackson County's tally remained unchanged at 2,110.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the three still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, there were 555 more residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. That pushed the state's total to 342,462.
The state also had three additional related deaths, increasing the total to 5,633.