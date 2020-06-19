GALENA, Ill. -- A popular Galena event has been called off "due to future uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic."
Organizers announced today that Galena Country Fair would not be held this year. The event had been slated for Oct. 10 and 11 in Grant Park.
A press release states that the annual event "draws more than 10,000 visitors, features more than 150 vendors and relies on the assistance of hundreds of volunteers from the communities of Jo Daviess County."
Organizers said they have "already begun directing their efforts towards the 2021 event."