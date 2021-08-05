The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
The State of Iowa provided its once-weekly update Wednesday, and 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County. Delaware County had 24 more cases; Clayton and Jones counties each had 13 more; and there were five more in Jackson County.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had 12 new cases since Saturday. Iowa County had 11 new cases during that time; Crawford County, nine; and Lafayette County, three. Five new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., since Saturday.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area since Saturday.
- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County has climbed back over 100. It stood at 112 Wednesday — 50 higher than one month earlier.
- Between Saturday and Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in the level of community transmission in some area counties. Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa moved up to a “high” level of transmission, the highest rating given out by the CDC. Iowa County, Wis., moved up to “substantial,” which is the second-highest level. Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin remained at the “moderate” level, which is the third-highest of four options. Jackson County remained at the “low” level, which is the lowest option.
- As of Saturday, 152,278 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 59% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of July 28, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- In Iowa, a total of 382,401 residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 3,570 from a week earlier. Ten additional deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,193.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Wednesday, 1,572,055 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 58.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 4,366 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 625,314. The state’s related deaths increased by 11 to 7,450.
- As of Wednesday, 3,024,557 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 60.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,430,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 10,654 since Friday. The related death toll increased by 36 during that time to 23,476.
- As of Wednesday, 6,169,818 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated — 56.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.