EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- Ten people at a Delaware County long-term-care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed today.
The confirmed cases at Edgewood Convalescent Home are a mix of residents and staff, according to a press release, which does not indicate how many of the cases fall in either category.
The State of Iowa COVID-19 tracking website was updated today to include the outbreak at the facility, though it only lists nine confirmed cases and says two of those people already have recovered.
This marks the first outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Delaware County. The state declares an outbreak at such facilities when at least three COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
"The facility has notified residents and their families, and consistent with (Iowa Department of Public Health) guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation," the release states.
The facility is working with county and state health authorities "with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH."
“We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread," said Delaware County Public Health Coordinator Charity Loecke in the release.