A skeptical Dubuque County Board of Health declined Thursday to endorse a plan to open a second COVID-19 vaccination site in the city, expressing confidence that existing health care providers will be able to accommodate future growth in the dosage supply.
The proposed drive-through operation at the Grand River Center is intended to rapidly expand the county’s capacity to vaccinate adult residents who could receive the shot in early April, when the state expands vaccine eligibility criteria.
“I think the current setup can easily handle … the capacity of double the amount of (vaccines) they are getting right now,” said Board Member Hendrik Schultz. “Eventually, we might reach a threshold where it is painful. I think the community here would step up if that would be needed.”
The establishment of a new mass-vaccination site came at the request of the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
Members believe the existing location, at the former Younkers women’s store in Kennedy Mall, lacks capacity to handle significant growth in the county’s vaccine allotment, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds predicts will occur across the state next month.
At the mall site, providers currently administer about 115 to 150 vaccinations per hour, and the Incident Management Team estimates that providers working at the site can inject, at most, 1,150 to 1,500 vaccinations per day.
For a second site, the team requested that Dubuque County contribute $47,300 to be used from April through July for garage and parking lot rental, wireless internet service and call center and appointment scheduling software.
The county also would agree to provide any matching funds required to receive federal grants to finance the costs of staffing the site with City of Dubuque firefighters.
Board Chair Tom Bechen suggested the county consider delaying consideration of the agreement until the end of April or start of May.
Cori Burbach, assistant manager with the City of Dubuque, explained that an early booking would guarantee the county access to the space at a time when private bookings are increasing.
The team believes a Grand River Center vaccination site will improve access for low-income and minority residents who lack the means to travel from Dubuque’s downtown to Kennedy Mall.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will consider the proposal at its Monday, March 29, meeting.
An equity committee affiliated with the Incident Management Team is studying additional options for vaccinating hard-to-reach populations, which might include dispatching providers to pop-up vaccination sites at churches or parks.
“We don’t want to set up a specific pod or vaccination site unless we know people will come,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “The thought is that we work with these groups or populations and ask them where the best spot may be.”
The team also is considering the feasibility of establishing vaccination sites outside of the Dubuque city limits.