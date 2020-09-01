EAST DUBUQUE, Ill -- East Dubuque school district officials will move students to remote learning this week due to positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Junior high and high school students will transition to remote learning on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Elementary students will not have class on Wednesday and will moving to remote learning on Thursday, Sept. 3, according to Superintendent T.J. Potts.
Students will continue learning remotely until Sept. 14 and then return to in-person learning.
Officials decided to move to remote learning because there have been positive cases of COVID-19 on four of the last five days, and additional students and staff have had to quarantine, Potts wrote.
East Dubuque school officials earlier today suspended bus service after a driver tested positive for COVID-19. A message from district officials stated that they believed more bus drivers would have to quarantine.
The district held in-person classes for students who could arrange rides to and from school. Junior high and high school students who could not get a ride participated in remote learning, while elementary students who could not get to school received an excused absence.