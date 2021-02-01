Dubuque County supervisors today approved a lease of a former department store to be used as a remote clinic site and point of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lease is for the former women's Younkers store in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. The store vacated the space in the summer of 2018.
The Dubuque County Board of Health approved the lease on Friday night.
Owners Kennedy Mall, Ltd. and Cafaro Co. agreed to lease the space to the county at no charge until June 30. There is an expected cost of $2,000 per month for utilities.
This site will be available for the county's medical clinics to set up appointments with patients to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as be a hub for the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team's vaccination distribution operation.
The incident management team hopes to have the site up and running by the middle of this month.