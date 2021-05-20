The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Nine additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. That brings the county’s total to 13,399.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time.
- As of Wednesday, 132,018 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 54.3% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.6%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 0.9%; Delaware County, 1.5%; Jackson County, 4.9%; and Jones County, 3.6%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The most recent data stated that, as of Monday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Clayton, Jackson, Jones and Delaware counties was hospitalized.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 297 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 369,987. The state reported five additional related deaths, so the total increased to 6,018.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,300,473 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 52.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Broske Center in Platteville. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or call 1-844-684-1064.
- The Iowa County Health Department will hold a pop-up, drive-thru vaccination clinic from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today at Faith Lutheran Church, 400 Ridge St. in Mineral Point. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna doses will be available.
- Wisconsin reported 383 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 607,138. The state’s death toll rose by five, moving the total to 6,976.
- As of Wednesday, 2,448,099 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 52.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
In Illinois, appointments are still available for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. This clinic is open for anyone at least 18 who lives or works in Jo Daviess County. Register at https://bit.ly/3wxwHJ1
- .
- The state reported another 1,633 new cases on Wednesday, as its total climbed to 1,370,342. An additional 28 related deaths were also recorded. There have been 22,494 statewide to date.
- Illinois reported that 4,702,349 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday morning — 46.0% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.