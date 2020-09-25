DARLINGTON, Wis. — All pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the Darlington School District will switch to virtual learning starting on Monday, Sept. 28, district officials announced Thursday.
The decision was triggered when school administrators learned of two additional COVID-19 cases in the Darlington Elementary/Middle School building. District officials had learned of two other cases earlier this week.
“The county health department has recommended that we switch to virtual learning in DEMS for the next two weeks, and we are going to follow that recommendation,” the announcement stated.
Classes will not be held, and teachers will prepare for the transition on Friday, Sept. 25.
All pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade extracurricular activities and practices also are canceled until students return to the building on Monday, Oct. 12.
Four-year-old kindergarten classes at community partner locations also will cease during the same time period.