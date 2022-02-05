Dubuque County officials say the cold could affect free, rapid COVID-19 tests recently shipped to homes by the federal government if they are left outside long enough to freeze, but that residents have other options.
The federal government recently began mailing free rapid antigen test kits to people who requested them via a website opened on Jan. 18. Each household can receive four of the tests for free in the mail.
But some area residents have expressed concern that the below-freezing temperatures could render the tests ineffective.
One of the brands of tests mailed by the government, Abbott BinaxNOW, warns against allowing its tests to get too cold.
“The test kit should be stored at a temperature between (35.6 and 86 degrees),” instructions read. “Do not freeze the kit or its components.”
Dubuque County Board of Health Member Dr. Hendrik Schultz, infectious disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, explained that some tests’ chemical materials can change enough while freezing to react differently.
“If you freeze and thaw biologic samples — particularly with antibodies or protein antigens, they can become unspecifically ‘sticky.’ For example, the antibodies bind unspecifically and could lead to false positive results,” Schultz said.
An Abbott spokesperson told the Telegraph Herald that the BinaxNOW test should be kept within the 35.6-to-86-degree range if possible, but that tests will be OK outside in the cold for a period of time.
“If the test is stored outside the temperature range for a relatively short period of time — for a couple of hours up to a day or two — it will be fine to use, and it’s important that the test and its components be used at room temperature,” the company said in a statement.
Abbott representatives nationally have issued statements claiming that tests should not be impacted if brought in from the cold between a few hours and up to two days.
Also important, the company instructs users to allow tests to reach room temperature before use no matter what temperature they started.
Dubuque County Health Department interim-Director Samantha Kloft said that she knows what the public knows, but has heard the same concerns.
“They didn’t provide us with any special instruction or information about these (federal) tests,” she said.
But even if the mailed tests do freeze and residents are concerned about their results, Kloft reminded residents that other tests are widely available.
“We still have tons of good, valid testing options in Dubuque County — with our at-home kits from the Iowa Department of Public Health, our providers and our pharmacies. This federal program offers just another opportunity to get tested. It’s good to have those at home, but they’re not replacing what we have going on already.”
Most kits also have not been shipped yet, as that is said to occur from seven to 12 days after ordering. Kloft said she ordered hers the first day the program opened and was only notified Friday that they would arrive that night.
And when ordering on COVIDtests.gov, people can choose to provide an email address where they will be notified of when their tests ship, allowing them to plan ahead somewhat.