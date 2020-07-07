A third employee at a Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch told the county supervisors Monday that she was informed of the news on June 30. The following day, all residents and 102 staff members were tested.
Kirsch said she had received the results — all negative for COVID-19 — for all but two residents and seven employees. The remaining nine whose test results were not reported are being retested.
Two other Sunnycrest employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in June, but no residents of the facility have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to date.
The nursing facility is not experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, Kirsch said, which the Iowa Department of Public Health considers a facility where three or more residents have tested positive for the virus.