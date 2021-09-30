The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
Three additional deaths attributed to COVID- 19 were recorded in Dubuque County since Wednesday, Sept. 22, as well as one in Delaware County and one in Grant County, Wis. Dubuque County added 238 new active cases in one week’s time. Jones County added 66 cases, Jackson County added 58, Delaware County added 39, and Clayton County added 35.
- In Wisconsin, 142 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County since Saturday, along with 22 new cases in Crawford County, 15 cases in Iowa County and 10 new cases in Lafayette County. Another 18 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Wednesday, 162,825 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 67% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- Area pharmacies including Hartig Drug, HyVee and MercyOne are offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 22, 15 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, down six from one week earlier. Five Clayton County residents were hospitalized, an increase of four. Two Delaware County residents were hospitalized, a decrease of one from a week earlier. One Jones County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of one. One Jackson County resident was hospitalized, unchanged from the previous week.
- As of the State of Iowa’s update on Wednesday, 451,492 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 10,812 from a week earlier. Eighty-one more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,563. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School District reported 24 active cases among students, an increase of 11 since Saturday, and six among staff, a decrease of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reports eight cases systemwide, an increase of at least three, and no staff cases. Western Dubuque County Community School District reported 11 active cases among students, an increase of three, and one among staff, a decrease of two.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,700,172 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 63.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 11,854 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 724,681. The state’s related deaths increased by 67 to 7,979.
- As of Wednesday 3,279,259 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 12,035 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,624,164. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 151 to 24,934.
- As of Wednesday, 6,750,190 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 62.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.