In Iowa, 2,245 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 225,796.
The state's related death toll increased by nine in the same time period, moving to 5,033.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,300 new cases today, pushing the total to 380,870.
There were 28 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,285.
In Illinois, 7,873 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 108 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 712,936 cases and 12,137 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)