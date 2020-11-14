LANCASTER, Wis. — A Lancaster restaurant is closed temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Fiesta Cancun in Lancaster announced Thursday night that two of its employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus and, thus, the restaurant will be closed for at least seven days.
“We will monitor the situation and inform you as we learn more,” the online announcement stated. “The health of our employees and patrons is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support and stay well.”