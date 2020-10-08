In Iowa, there were 1,514 additional cases pf COVID-19 reported statewide between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 95,870.
The death toll in Iowa rose by five to 1,419.
In Wisconsin, 3,132 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 141,830.
There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,424.
In Illinois, 3,059 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 32 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 310,700 cases and 8,910 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)