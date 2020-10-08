SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 1,514 additional cases pf COVID-19 reported statewide between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 95,870.

The death toll in Iowa rose by five to 1,419.

In Wisconsin, 3,132 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 141,830.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,424.

In Illinois, 3,059 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 32 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 310,700 cases and 8,910 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois? (10-08-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (10-08-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (10-08-20)
Buy Now

 

 

Tags