The Dubuque nursing home where a deadly COVID-19 outbreak took hold was cited this week for allowing three symptomatic employees to repeatedly work and for some staff’s failure to wear personal protective equipment.
All three of the symptomatic employees of Dubuque Specialty Care later were confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Care Initiatives, the Des Moines-based company that owns Dubuque Specialty Care, declined to comment Friday for this story.
Since first reporting a positive case among its staff, Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the State of Iowa.
Forty-three residents had tested positive for the coronavirus as of June 4, “the administrator” — who is not identified by name — told state officials on June 4, according to inspection documents. The administrator reported that 11 of those residents had died. A review of Dubuque County death certificates by the Telegraph Herald found a COVID-19 diagnosis for 10 of the facility’s residents who have died.
The investigation was initiated by a complaint filed with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals on May 21, according to spokeswoman Stefanie Bond. She said the name of who filed the complaint — “including their role or relationship” — was confidential by law.
A department surveyor conducted the investigation at Dubuque Specialty Care between May 26 and June 10.
The inspection report shows that a certified nursing assistant reported “a new cough” when she arrived at work on April 17 — five days before the first COVID-19 case at the facility was recorded. That staff member was allowed to work by the “previous director of nursing ... as she felt the new cough was a result of allergies.” The CNA worked on April 17, 19 and 20 before calling in sick on April 21 with “a sore throat and stuffy sinuses.”
The staff member “reported she did not have a face shield to wear during the last four night shifts she worked while she was feeling ill,” the report states.
It states that a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22, which prompted the facility to ask this staff member to be tested. A positive result came back on April 23.
On April 27, the “administrator” also reported having a cough to the staff that was screening entrants. She told the surveyor that she had coughed once that morning. The administrator reported contacting the director of quality assurance due to the symptom, who told her to hold her breath for 30 seconds.
“The administrator reported she felt different after she held her breath, but she had been advised to monitor her symptoms,” the surveyor wrote.
The administrator then worked April 27 to 30, as well as May 1. On May 2, the administrator was asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19.
On May 9, a second CNA reported having chills but was allowed to work in the facility that day and the next four. On May 17, that person tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the report, part of the problem might have been confusion on the part of the employees charged with screening the staff as they arrived for work. A social worker who was one of those screening told the surveyor that the form they used did not tell them to bar entrance by those who reported having a symptom.
In an interview with the surveyor, the administrator said employees had to wear masks and eye coverings to enter the building, then face shields and gloves for work with residents, plus gowns when working with COVID-positive residents. But, during several days of observation, the surveyor reported numerous instances of employees — at all levels of certification — not following those rules.
For these violations, the DIA issued Dubuque Specialty Care a $10,000 fine, which is “held in suspension” pending possible further citations by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to Bond.
The citation also requires Dubuque Specialty Care to develop comprehensive infection identification, prevention and control programs to address the violations.
Care Initiatives owns 44 nursing homes in Iowa, and at least four of those facilities have experienced outbreaks — meaning at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19. A TH examination of state inspection records Friday showed no additional investigations reported at any of those other facilities.
Additionally, Dubuque Specialty Care is the only long-term-care facility in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties to have received a COVID-19-related citation from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.