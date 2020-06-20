News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Iowa County Fair to be held, with pandemic alterations

Wahlert graduation postponed due to reports of COVID-19 among families

Lasting effects: Local officials say surge in telehealth likely to last

14 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 11 in Grant County; new cases in 6 other local counties

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Wahlert graduation postponed due to reports of COVID-19 among families

Dubuque County Jail inmate confirmed to have COVID-19

Dubuque County Jail inmate confirmed to have COVID-19

Official confirms 12 COVID-19-related deaths at Grant County nursing home

6 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24-hour span; 427 new cases statewide

Iowa County Fair to be held, with pandemic alterations

4 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, others in Jones, Lafayette counties

Taste of Dubuque canceled, but organizers working on new events

Test Iowa site to open in Dubuque, providing local officials with more data on COVID-19