Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Three new deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- One new death was reported in Clayton County, raising the county’s death toll to 54.
- One additional death was reported in Delaware County, increasing the county’s death toll to 40.
- One new death was reported in Grant County. The county’s death toll increased to 81.
- In Iowa, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.8%; while Clayton County was at 1.5%; Delaware County, 1.1%; Jackson County, 2.8%; and Jones County, 1.9%.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The figures as of Sunday afternoon showed that 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized was one Jones County resident. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 407 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 337,062. The state reported 26 additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,498.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday statewide, 349,744 residents had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 186,759 were fully vaccinated.
- A free COVID-19 testing site will be open in Platteville on Friday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National Guard Armory, 475 N. Water Street. Appointments are not required, but visitors are encouraged to pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Wisconsin reported 324 additional statewide cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, raising the state’s total to 564,592. There were 28 additional deaths reported, raising the toll to 6,440.
- Wisconsin also reported 928,958 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 16% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,577 cases, increasing the total to 1,189,416. The state reported 47 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,583.
- Illinois also reported 1,085,628 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine and 866,132 were fully vaccinated.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 55,296 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 18.3% of the area’s population.