Delaware County added an additional COVID-related death to its county toll between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. Delaware County's death toll now stands at eight.
Ninety-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during that 24-hour time span, increasing the county's total to 4,295.
Those 92 new cases came from 194 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing the total number of tests to 33,246. That means the county had a positivity rate of 47.42% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate increased to 12.9%.
Delaware County reported 18 additional confirmed cases during that time period, increasing the county’s total to 604. Jackson County reported eight additional cases for a total of 465. Jones County increased by five cases to 365. Clayton County added one additional case for a total of 322. No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in Dubuque, Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties. Dubuque County has had 50 deaths, and each of the other counties has had three such deaths.
State health officials report another outbreak at an area long-term-care facility, bringing the total to four current outbreaks.
Edgewood Convalescent Home now has four positive cases, with one person recovered. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester increased by four to 72 cases with 45 individuals reported as recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 20 cases with seven recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque added one more case for a total of 18 with 16 now recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,178 additional cases for a total of 101,866.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 14, to 1,495 as of 11 a.m. today.