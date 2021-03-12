Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19-related deaths of Dubuque County residents were reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s death toll increased to 199 — the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 67,369 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 22.3% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.6% at that time. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.7%; Delaware County, 2.5%; Jackson County, 2.5%; and Jones County, 2.2%.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data again on Thursday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Monday afternoon, showed that seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as was one resident each of Delaware and Jones counties. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- As of Thursday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the five listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- Iowa reported 475 additional people were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 341,577.
- The state reported 20 additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing that total to 5,621.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 675,536 Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 17,591 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 347,382 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 19,050.
- In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services announced on Thursday that a new group will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29. The group is people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions, including asthma; cancer; cerebrovascular disease; COPD; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions; hypertension or high blood pressure; immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medications; liver disease; neurologic conditions; severe obesity; obesity; overweight; pregnancy; pulmonary fibrosis; sickle cell disease; type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus; and thalassemia.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 502 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, for a total of 568,352. The state reported no additional related deaths, so that toll remained at 6,524.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,149,800 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 19.7% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,700 cases Thursday, increasing the total to 1,204,409. The state reported 55 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,863.
- Illinois also reported 2,374,142 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,306,561 were fully vaccinated.