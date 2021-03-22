The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors agreed today to vote next week on a proposal by health and Dubuque fire officials to open a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in the Port of Dubuque.
The proposal calls for a second county vaccination center to be established in the city, this one at Grand River Center.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines presented the plan to the Dubuque County Board of Health on March 17, on behalf of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team. The proposal would have the site be primarily operated by qualified City of Dubuque Fire Department staff. Steines said that, if approved, those personnel would be able to administer about 50 vaccinations an hour.
This site would be open in addition to the county's current point of distribution vaccination site at the former women's Younkers department store at Kennedy Mall.
The board of health tabled the proposal last week, due to members' many lingering questions. The incident management team is compiling answers to those ahead of a special meeting of the Board of Health, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she favored the proposal, as long as those questions were answered.
"This location at Grand River Center might enhance the reach to underserved communities, a critical piece to making that countywide reach to folks we've been fearful are not represented as well," she said.
The proposed site came with a price tag of nearly $89,000, with $65,800 being Dubuque County's responsibility.
Supervisor Jay Wickham pointed out that most of the county's cost there would likely be covered.
"The federal government has backed up many if not all of our COVID response so far," he said. "We have the federal funds to get the vaccinations to our populations as quickly and as professionally as possible."
Supervisor Harley Pothoff expressed some heartburn over the cost estimate, but agreed at least to plan the vote next week, pending answers to questions.
"I know we’ll have federal help coming in, but it’s still tax dollars," he said. "But, a second POD location would definitely extend that arm to the people who are less fortunate."
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to have an evening meeting on Monday, March 29.