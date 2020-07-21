Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, for a county total of 1,209. There were no additional deaths reported. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 153 new test results, for a positivity rate of 19.6%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 6.9%. Eight people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, will be open as a Test Iowa site from 6 to 7 a.m. today through Thursday of this week.
- Jones County’s total of positive cases increased by five in that
- 24-hour period to 95. Jackson County’s total of positive cases rose by four to 96. Clayton and Delaware counties each added three new cases for a
- total of 60 and 66 respectively.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 501 to 39,224. The state reported three additional deaths, for a total of 797.
- Grant County health officials reported one additional confirmed case Monday, for a total of 251. Lafayette, Iowa and Crawford counties all remained unchanged with no new cases reported.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, along Harding Place.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose by 703 cases, bringing its total to 43,018. There were two more related deaths, so that toll moves to 846.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw six more cases, for a total of 70, on Monday.
Illinois’ statewide tally of confirmed cases rose by 1,173 Monday, pushing its total to 162,748. There were six additional related deaths, so that toll has climbed to 7,301.