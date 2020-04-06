Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering the closure of malls and playgrounds and urging Iowans to stay home during what she called a critical week for containing the coronavirus pandemic.
Reynolds said at a news conference that local police would begin enforcing her order to bar gatherings of 10 or more people. Violators could be cited for a simple misdemeanor.
The more aggressive moves come after Reynolds faced intense criticism in recent days for refusing to order a statewide stay-at-home order and as the state's cases continue to grow.
Reynolds today confirmed two more nursing homes have outbreaks involving at least three residents who have tested positive. She also said that Iowa's death toll had increased to 25, up by three.
Among those dead from COVID-19 is John DeMarco, 73, a longtime physical education teacher and coach at Iowa City Regina high school. The school said DeMarco, who had been a fixture at Regina since 1981, died Saturday.
Reynolds said she was expanding her temporary closure orders to include malls, playgrounds, social clubs, pool halls, movie stories, libraries, museums, zoos, tobacco and vaping stores and campgrounds.
She said many people were still gathering in those places.