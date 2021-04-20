More than 31,800 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 31,815 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 288 from Sunday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 44,887 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 128 from Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,475 who have received at least one dose (increase of 15 from Sunday); 5,317 fully vaccinated (increase of 11)
- Delaware County residents: 6,515 who have received at least one dose (increase of 29); 4,782 fully vaccinated (increase of 42)
- Jackson County residents: 7,334 who have received at least one dose (increase of 16); 5,358 fully vaccinated (increase of 49)
- Jones County residents: 7,935 who have received at least one dose (increase of 39); 5,702 fully vaccinated (increase of 28)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 895,872 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,275,664 had received at least one dose so far.