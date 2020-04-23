LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County supervisors this week gave county law enforcement the ability to issue a citation to regulate and enforce violations of communicable disease situations.
The county's public health director, which is county health department Director Jeff Kindrai, also has the authority to issue a citation.
Such citations carry a fine of $250 to $500.
That was part of nine proclamations approved this week by county supervisors.
Two other proclamations are related to the outbreak at the county-owned and -operated Orchard Manor have been confirmed to have COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 11 residents and six staff have been confirmed to have the virus.
One proclamation allows for hiring non-certified nursing assistants at the same wage as non-certified activity aides to help certified nursing assistants at the facility. The proclamation said Orchard Manor is extremely short-staffed due to absences as a result of COVID-19.
The second proclamation backs the proposal from the facility Administrator Carol Schwartz to compensate nurses who are exempt from the Federal Labor Standards Act their straight hourly rate of pay after they work 40 hours in a week.
The supervisors also approved a proclamation that identifies the county finance director and county auditor as critical employees during the pandemic. It states that those two positions are needed for the fiscal success of continuity of operations during the pandemic.