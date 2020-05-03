SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Iowa officials on Sunday reported 528 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state's total now stands at 9,169. 

Nine more deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 184. 

In Illinois, 2,994 more cases were announced. The state total now sits at 61,499.

Fifty-nine more deaths were reported. The total now stands at 2,618.

In Wisconsin, there were  304 new confirmed cases, raising the state’s total to 7,964 cases. Wisconsin recorded five new deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 339.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Coronavirus map - Iowa 5-3-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Sunday morning, May 3.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 5-3-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Sunday afternoon, May 3.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 5-3-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Sunday afternoon, May 3.

