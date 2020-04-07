Some of our readers have temporarily stopped getting the print edition of the newspaper because they are afraid of virus spread.
I get it. These are frightening times. But I want to talk about the very small risk that newspaper delivery poses, and the steps we are taking to mitigate that risk.
First, know that there have been zero cases of COVID-19 transfer from print surfaces. Zero.
The World Health Organization has stated that “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
Something that gave me comfort was reading an article by Joseph G. Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings Program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Allen stated that while researchers found the virus was “detectable” after three days on plastic and stainless steel, even that is not as ominous as it sounds.
While the virus might still be there, it is constantly losing potency, decreasing by half in a matter of hours, and then half again until it’s gone. For cardboard, the virus was not viable after 24 hours and loses more potency when exposed to air. Newsprint is, of course, far more porous than cardboard, so the viability would be even shorter.
So, even though that makes it very, very unlikely the virus could live on our product, here are other precautions we’re taking, in keeping with practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control:
- We are educating carriers on proper hygiene, including washing hands and protecting themselves against the coronavirus.
- Our carriers are no longer entering nursing homes, hotels or other buildings, but instead leaving papers bagged in a secure area.
- Carriers are using social distancing when picking up bundles of newspapers in a central location. They are no longer touching mailboxes, doorknobs or any other receptacle that is on the home.
- When bundles are transferred by truck, our employees are wearing gloves.
- Product carts are being wiped down prior to and after use. Conveyors and other operational equipment are being cleaned after every use.
We have never taken responsible delivery of the newspaper more seriously than we are right now.
I have many concerns about the spread of this virus — primarily, how many people are not taking seriously the basic precautions of staying at home, social distancing and washing hands.
But I feel highly confident in the safety of our delivery system, and I hope you will, too.
TH scholarship deadline extended
Each year, this would usually be the time we’re gathering applications for our Scholastic Journalist Award honoring a high school journalist. But this isn’t a usual year.
I am extending the deadline for the Scholastic Journalist Award until July 1. With students not in school, and so much of this year’s events up in the air, I thought it made sense to push out the deadline into summer. Students should have plenty of time to put together the required portfolio.
The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000. For details, visit TelegraphHerald.com/scholasticjournalist. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.