COVID-19 outbreak disrupt tri-statesPublic health officials on Thursday revealed that a Dubuque County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus that has become a worldwide pandemic.
Then on Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a “shelter-in-place” order, effective Saturday, essentially requiring most Illinois residents to stay at home. People can leave for essential tasks or to attend work at businesses deemed essential, but otherwise should be isolated.
The virus can cause severe respiratory illness that can be fatal, particularly among people who have underlying health conditions or are elderly. More than 200,000 have fallen ill worldwide, and more than 10,000 people have died.
local educators, students adaptEAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Lexi Loeffelholz and Brennan Smith spent Monday preparing with their teachers for at least two weeks without any classes.
The East Dubuque (Ill.) High School students will do their coursework online while schools across the state are closed in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.
“It’s going to be weird, hard to get used to for a little bit,” said Lexi, a senior.
On Monday, students and staff at schools across the state prepared for a two-week mandatory closure, which began Tuesday and runs through March 30.
Many local school districts in Iowa called off classes Monday after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last Sunday night that she recommended all schools be closed for four weeks. In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers had ordered that all schools close by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, but most local school districts in that state nixed classes at the beginning of the week as well.
Jo Daviess County voters weigh inEAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — For the second time, East Dubuque voters have rejected a multi-million-dollar bond measure to help fund construction of a new elementary school.
The bond measure was just one of the ballot questions and primary contests voters in Jo Daviess County were asked to consider in last week’s primary election.
East Dubuque voters also soundly voiced opposition to a recommendation that the community’s bars close 90 minutes earlier. And Stockton residents narrowly agreed to allow cannabis businesses within city limits.
East Dubuque voters also turned down a measure that would give the city permission to raise property taxes in order to cover mounting expenses.
A Moline native and military veteran on Tuesday soundly defeated a Jo Daviess County resident making his second run for the Republican nomination for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
Esther Joy King received 19,307 votes, or 65%, of votes across the district in the Republican primary contest. Bill Fawell received 10,311.
supervisors allocate $950,000 for COVID-19A divided Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week voted to allocate $950,000 to better ready the county to respond to a potential outbreak of COVID-19.
The Dubuque County Emergency Response Team on COVID-19 — made up of City of Dubuque and county officials, as well as health care professionals — updated the supervisors on their early efforts and plans for the inevitable arrival of the virus in the community.
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the county health department, said those actions included creating a framework for emergency reporting and public education, as well as response.
For that, the team estimated the Health Department would need $45,000 to last 12 weeks.
Supervisor Jay Wickham, though, insisted the efforts be given much more, to be safe. He proposed allocating $500,000 to the health department to potentially be used if needed.
County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger also got a $200,000 increase, which would, in part, help pay for part-time hours for people who are trained in incident command to assist if need be. This, too, was more than what Berger asked for.
Flexsteel to shift some productionA Dubuque furniture manufacturer will move some production of its trademark product to sites in Mexico and China, according to a local union official.
Greg Laufenberg, a production worker who has been employed at Flexsteel for more than three decades, said workers were recently informed that Flexsteel will begin transitioning a portion of its spring production to an existing site in Juarez, Mexico, with plans to hire a subcontractor to produce springs in China.
Flexsteel President and CEO Jerry Dittmer did not return multiple messages sent Tuesday and Wednesday seeking comment for this story.
However, Dittmer told the Telegraph Herald last month the company was contemplating such a move, and that the company could begin manufacturing its “blue steel spring” in Mexico and Asia, in addition to Dubuque.
Dubuquers react
to governor’s orderA dozen people clad in green rushed to get one last beer while seated next to half-eaten bowls of Lucky Charms cereal and half-full pints of Guinness in a Dubuque bar on Tuesday morning.
A few blocks up Main Street, chairs remained stacked atop empty restaurant tables and an empty bar while employees huddled in the kitchen a half-hour before doors were to open at 11 a.m.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had declared a “public health disaster emergency” a short time earlier and ordered the closure of the state’s bars and dine-in services at restaurants starting at noon Tuesday and running through March 31 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. Carry-out, curbside and drive-thru food service still will be allowed.
The declaration also closed all fitness centers, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, and senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities.
Additionally, it prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, including social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting events, parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers and prompted the closure of Five Flags Center in Dubuque.