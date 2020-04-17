MANCHESTER, Iowa — Employees at Manchester’s hospital started training Thursday to use a new machine designed to deliver COVID-19 test results in a matter of minutes.
Iowa officials are sending machines to hospitals in rural areas, including some that currently have few confirmed cases. That includes Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said the machines also are being stationed at hospitals in Osceola, Red Oak, Spencer, Mount Ayr, Algona, Storm Lake and Boone.
Each of the counties had fewer than five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths linked to the pandemic as of Wednesday.
As of Thursday, only two cases and no deaths had been reported in Delaware County. A total of 130 COVID-19 tests of county residents had been conducted.
A spokesman for the governor, Pat Garrett, said the Iowa Department of Public Health focused on communities that do not have other testing resources close by, have high populations of elderly citizens and could serve as regional hubs.
He said the machines currently have limited testing capacity, so sending them to rural areas makes sense while the state awaits more cartridges and supplies.
One rapid-test machine, which can deliver results in as little as five minutes, was delivered to the Manchester hospital Wednesday, said Ann Wilson-Grant, a laboratory manager at the hospital.
Officials with the hospital only responded to questions from the Telegraph Herald via email.
Patients being tested will have samples taken via nasal swab, similar to other tests that are being given throughout the state. But most of those other samples have been sent to the State Hygienic Lab in Iowa City or Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. That has been taking a day or two for results, which typically is safe for patients not experiencing extreme symptoms.
Hospital Chief Operating Officer Amy Mensen indicated that all the rapid tests in Manchester will be completed in the hospital’s lab. It is unclear when the hospital will complete its training and begin administering tests.
Wilson-Grant said Regional Medical Center is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to determine who is eligible to receive a test.
“It is our understanding that the focus will be on long-term-care facilities and very ill patients whose direction of care depends on the results,” Wilson-Grant said. “Currently, there is a limited number of tests available.”
The rapid-test machines also are being sent to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown and hospitals in Waukon, Washington, Columbus City and Independence. Some of those areas have been affected by outbreaks in workplaces and nursing homes.