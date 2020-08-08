News in your town

25 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Dubuque's face mask ordinance takes effect Saturday, enforcement on Monday

29 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Dubuque County Board of Health pushes mask mandate

Dubuque issues mask mandate, passes on limiting business capacity

36 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 1 more death, 7 new cases in Grant County